Dissection

When we die and they cut us open they’ll find

the fat from the fries we ate

at one o clock in the morning

congealing in our spent arteries

the bass from the gay nightclub

misted with sweat and cologne

vibrating in our stiff bones

the sangria we drank like water

in our first apartment

adrift in our drying blood

the kisses from strangers

deep and feverish

imprinted on our cooling lips

everything we hoped and dreamed

in the dying days of teenagedom

painted on the caves of our skulls

the thud of fear as the thunder

chased us home from St. Laurent

echoing in the quiet chambers of our hearts.