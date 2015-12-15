She thought she would give birth in a world

where Hawaii had been swallowed by the ocean

where bear skeletons littered Arctic seabeds

where sharks snapped in the watery remains of Miami.

She thought she would have to feed her child in a world

of plastic soil and toxic fruits

of burning rainwater, acid rivers

of garbage islands in browning seas.

She thought she would raise her child in a world

of a thousand new Atlantises

of lands without seasons

of barely-remembered snow.

Instead she gives birth in a world

where electricity still hums

where supermarkets still stand

where snow falls gently outside hospital windows.

She is too young,

the baby is too early,

but the world has not ended yet.