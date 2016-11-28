My mom was shocked when I told her I wasn’t any sadder on Election Day than I was the day before, and the day before that too. Truth is, through the excruciatingly long campaign period, I had already lost hope. I am not the only one who is deeply unsatisfied, I am not the only one who wants progressive radical change (it’s a thing, believe me!). It breaks my heart to see that this change has to come from populism but I want to agree with Zizek, a Slovenian philosopher, when he says that Trump’s victory can trigger a big awakening.

The only message in my few lines is a call to analyze — as unappealing as it may sound. We need to seize the opportunity to thoroughly think of the situation; understand not only the emergence of extremism but also the violence and hypocrisy in the so called ‘democratic movements’ of modern times and that extremism didn’t emerge with Trump. Queers, BIPoCs, all you beautiful people, let us resist once more! Let us unite and analyze! Only then will we be able to organize as effectively as the darkest forces out there.

Meanwhile, please protect each other and your beautiful selves, and maybe try not to be greedy on smiles, they are meant to be spread. I know I need my fair dose of them — and hugs — a day to get through this all. (Also, I understand that smiling is not easy and in no way I want to shame whoever doesn’t find the force to smile some days or even any day).

Also whenever you feel too down, don’t forget what Leonard Cohen said: “there is a crack in everything; that’s how the light gets in.” Don’t forget there is poetry.