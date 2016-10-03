metal girl

in black holes it’s easy to pretend that she is just a hoax

that you are just human

but fantasy deliquesces

and the truth can be so easily unleashed

[you created me]

she coats her cracked lips with copper

(you wanted to be unearthed)

you taste the metal

she is forged venom

and you know so little about the antidote

but more often you know her wiring slipping between your ribcage

you are galvanized and malleable

and her toxins are excellent sophistry

she wears ordinary clothes but she wears them differently

velvet soft razors, silky buttered knives

and you relish the vitriolic cuts

but when she unwraps, her bronze flesh sets you on edge

(your thigh

her knife

her tongue)

sometime you wonder what beast she is

and then you know

serpent, ophidian

skin shimmering, gaze matte, eyes devouring

alluring yet deadly

[i think sometimes that you misunderstand me]

legs cross and lace falls

[or that you understand me too well]

you stare at the scar on her shoulder

her lesions make a filigree on your skin

as she places you in a crucible

and marinates in your company

[indulge me]

(consume me)

you churn and growl

the silent alleys are ageing

but still nails clash

but still skin mingles like an alloy

with blood dripping through the spaces of your teeth

you are gilded and raw

when she welds crevices into you with tempered phrases

her words are verdigris

and all you can ever breathe is her

–Maddie Gnam

Gros Morne

If I could write this ruddy mountain

As thinly as I see it

I would loll my arm into

The intimacies of people weaved

Ghost threads, cobwebs stretched

Frail across this sea

I would name each

Ligonberry and pretty meek boulder

With all the blunt spread

Of a colonial, or a tourist

My irreverence dulling the bloody

Colours of sugar my lips can’t define

But now the skies are swollen

With myself, I’m piercing

This land, my words

Clumsy raindrops.

–Keah Hansen

Salty moon

girl meets Girl

girl trips over the moon for Girl, but

Girl leaps through stars for another and, they somehow don’t collide

but girl imagines their universe

when she trips

and spins

back down

sees their own world of soft yellow

light, even as she sinks in damp earth

and salt

down down further down

where

girl tastes the sick sweet white light

of Girl on honeymoon with another

and their universe drifts

without sparks

somewhere far

far, so, so, very very

far.

–Anonymous

Madari

I ask my grandmother where she comes from

she says I stem from suitcases

I ask her who she comes from

she says I come from nomads

I take her hands into my own

And ask what the journey was like

She says the road is toughest when you’re on borrowed time

I ask her if she wants to rest

She says she’s never had the time

I wake up at dawn and sit next to her while she prays

She says God hears you better when the rest of the world is sleeping

So I ask, where does God come from

she says, God comes from women who spill their bodies to make room for us

I ask her of these women

She says soon I’ll be one of them

She rests her hand on the side of my cheek and says

Your mother was your first home

And now you pray to the East

Every time you bow your head

Heaven grows under her feet

I ask her if she enjoys poetry

she says I am her favourite poem

I ask if it’s because she helped write me into existence

she says I am the light in her eyes

I ask who she got her eyes from

She says she stole them from the boy next door

I ask her about her first love

She says she left it where she found it

so I trace her footsteps and follow her back to the village where she was conceived

and i marvel at her conception

She was made of her father’s hopes and her mother’s worries

They dreamed of a boy and she harboured that insecurity

she laced it with shortcomings and tied a perfect a bow on what could’ve been her

But she taught what it means to keeping moving on

Her life was not effortless and neither was her love

So

I ask her if she loves me

And she says, enough to step out onto the road again

–Khatira Mahdavi

Baba

I am three years old and my skyline is a soft blue

with your head a halo against the sun

I shut one eye and gaze at you through the other

a cloud of hair on top of a man

Who tethers his love to balloons

You bent down to lift me

And I thought to myself how foolish is the sky to leave you all to me

–Khatira Mahdavi

Lying to your mother is something

you knew instinctively

at 13, and remembered with hell in your head

at 21.

The moon pale as a rib. Houseful of adults and their languages.

Where were they when you pondered bleach at 14?

At the counselor’s you smiled hard

with half of your face. Tea leaves swirl

then settle. One time when you were eight

your mother picked you up from school.

In the car your tears hot enough

to brew tea with. If you behave this way again, I will –

You felt your shoulders turn in, and in, and in.

Cute. Compact. You are the girl-child

your mother never wanted.

–Coco Zhou

Dusk, a lake: where Girl was last seen.

A Girl with brains of beryl, lung of wool.

How did she get here. Whose.

It was the year children learned to swim.

A litter of them, by the lake. Find her

at the edge of slumber. Brains & lung.

Washed out & stretched. Every fish

that swims by throws away its voice.

–Coco Zhou

My belly

Is swollen

with the pain I hold for you

It sits, bloated, between the wet raw flesh of my organs

And it

expands between my ribs

with every

breath

that I take.

I cater to it deftly

Careful not to burst its taut skin

With the soft strokes of

My straying thoughts.

On days where the pain

Sits neatly

Amongst my other organs,

I hold my breath

Careful not to move too quickly.

At home in the body

Of a soul rubbed raw

The pain has started to feel

Like my natural landscape.

On other days it begins to bloat

Seeping out into the dark,

Damp folds of my flesh

And as the storm begins to rage,

My skin

Serves only as a boundary

That contains the violent thoughts

That seek to contort

My muscles

And

Rip through the flesh

That used to sustain me.

That flesh is now a part

Of the pain

What once was my body

Is left, deserted, on my bedroom floor.

– Anonymous